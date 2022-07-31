CNA Financial (CNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

CNA stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.