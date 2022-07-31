Civilization Price Reaches $0.0575 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Civilization has a market cap of $17.26 million and $3.13 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civilization has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.31 or 1.00092535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization's total supply is 300,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

