Citigroup Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $350.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

MSFT opened at $280.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,113 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.