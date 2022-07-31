Citigroup Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $99.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

