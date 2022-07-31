Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,060,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

