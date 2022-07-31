Chrono.tech Price Tops $81.20 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $81.20 or 0.00342580 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $57.66 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

