Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,969.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,330.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,427.76.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

