China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pacific Insurance (Group) (CHPXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.