China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.