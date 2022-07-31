China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

