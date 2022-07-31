China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLPXY opened at 15.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.98. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of 15.74 and a twelve month high of 24.92.

China Longyuan Power Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

