Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

HYMB opened at $53.16 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28.

