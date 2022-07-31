Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 76,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

