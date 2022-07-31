Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 505 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VGT opened at $370.20 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

