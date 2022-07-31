Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $17,045,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

