Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a maintains rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAKE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $51.19.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 41.4% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 78.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

