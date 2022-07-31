Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,560 ($18.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Trading Down 0.9 %

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 604.40 ($7.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of GBX 481.20 ($5.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 649.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -52.56.

Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

