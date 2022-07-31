Centrifuge (CFG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $132,390.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Centrifuge has a market cap of $85.57 million and approximately $132,390.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00612815 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

