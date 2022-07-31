Centric Swap (CNS) Trading Up 68.3% Over Last 7 Days

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $286,417.22 and $1.67 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00612680 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037568 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

