Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.73-$5.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.28 billion-$10.28 billion.

CJPRY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,237. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

