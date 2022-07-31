Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.33.

NYSE:CNC opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

