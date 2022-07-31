Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

