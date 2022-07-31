CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.08 to $2.11 EPS.

CBZ traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 387,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,728. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at $58,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,231 shares of company stock worth $998,534. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CBIZ by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

