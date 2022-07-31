Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.0991 on Major Exchanges

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $646,632.58 and $10,727.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00258116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002319 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

