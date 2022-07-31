Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CSP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $451,640.49 and $3,359.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,744.48 or 1.00055604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

