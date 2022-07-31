Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,075.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 83,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,075.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $47,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,599.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 139,723 shares of company stock worth $576,333. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Casa Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 594,244 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.6% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,191,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 398,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 295,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 94,344 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Casa Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.