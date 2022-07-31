Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,075.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 83,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,075.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $47,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,599.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 139,723 shares of company stock worth $576,333. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Casa Systems
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 594,244 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.6% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,191,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 398,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 295,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 94,344 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casa Systems Stock Down 1.6 %
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.