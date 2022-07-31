Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.09.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 73,245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 851,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.