Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.09.

Shares of CVNA opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 73,245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 851,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

