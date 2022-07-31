Carbon Trading Up 16.5% This Week (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Carbon has a market cap of $9.15 million and $22,389.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035098 BTC.
Carbon Coin Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,767,403 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.
Carbon Coin Trading
