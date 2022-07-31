Carbon Trading Up 16.5% This Week (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Carbon has a market cap of $9.15 million and $22,389.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,767,403 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.