Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Canoo Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ GOEVW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,975. Canoo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

