Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 127.6% in July

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the June 30th total of 804,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Canon stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 208,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
