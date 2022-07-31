Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 127.6% in July

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the June 30th total of 804,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Canon Stock Performance

Canon stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 208,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

