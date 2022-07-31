Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.33

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.33 and traded as high as C$27.31. Canfor shares last traded at C$27.25, with a volume of 356,897 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CFP. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Canfor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.28.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

