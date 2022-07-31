Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,372,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $2,273,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.10. 1,062,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,592. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.51.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

