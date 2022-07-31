Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calix by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

