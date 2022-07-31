California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24), RTT News reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $60.08 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,065 shares of company stock valued at $112,865 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 234,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

