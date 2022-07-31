California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 133,613 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $55,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

GLW stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

