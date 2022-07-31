California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 56,525 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of CoStar Group worth $51,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $893,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.4 %

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

