California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 40,718 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,718 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $53,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $70.04 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

