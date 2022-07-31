California Public Employees Retirement System Has $49.62 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $49,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 177,107 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 815,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

