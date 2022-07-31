California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 99,173 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.47% of Liberty Global worth $64,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,015,000 after acquiring an additional 955,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,051,000 after purchasing an additional 232,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,042 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,079,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,377,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,784,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LBTYK opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $151,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,221 shares in the company, valued at $561,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.