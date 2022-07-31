Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $140,903.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00659261 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

