Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

BY stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $925.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Steven P. Kent purchased 2,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,043.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,800 shares of company stock worth $113,145 and sold 23,622 shares worth $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

