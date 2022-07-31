Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,704.44

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,704.44 ($20.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,799.50 ($21.68). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,796 ($21.64), with a volume of 926,915 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.49) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($24.94) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,934 ($23.30).

The stock has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,832.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,664.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,704.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.43) per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.20%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.49), for a total transaction of £556,511.10 ($670,495.30).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

