BRR OpCo LLC Takes $203,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

