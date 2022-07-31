BRR OpCo LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

