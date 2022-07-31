Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Lowered to $66.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

