Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last 90 days. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

