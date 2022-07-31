Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $32.61

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

