Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

