Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

