Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,414 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 206,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

