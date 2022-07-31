Bridge Oracle (BRG) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $74.27 million and $150,122.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

